Fiddlestrings hosts San Angelo Fire Fighters Association for fundraiser

SAN ANGELO, TX – The San Angelo Fire Fighters Association joined with Fiddlestrings to host an event in support of Peighton Strickland. Strickland was injured in an accident on Lake Nasworthy over 4th of July weekend.

Quick treatment by her family members as well as police and fire personnel helped save her life. Now, the community is coming together to raised funds for her medical treatment.

“It was more than we could have even hoped for,” said Mason Matthews, president of the San Angelo Fire Fighters Association. “Peighton was here for a little bit, it was great. It involved the community, it involved the Fire Fighter Association, it involved Fiddlestrings. It was just a great joint effort for a really amazing young lady.”

Strickland’s recovery, while going remarkably smoothly, is expected to take about a year.