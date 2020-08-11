Eldorado HC Jon Long on Covarrubiaz playing QB: ‘Sky’s the limit’

ELDORADO, Texas — There’s a new sheriff running the offense for the Eldorado Eagles in 2020.

Junior Korbin Covarrubiaz is moving from wide receiver to quarterback under first-year head coach Jon Long and he takes over the starting role with experience under his belt.

“He was mostly that slot receiver last year,” Long said. “The sky’s the limit I think for him.”

The junior started eight games at quarterback his freshman year and threw for 1,399 yards and 14 touchdowns.

“It’s amazing you can just see his arms and you can just hear the wind on the ball and how hard he throws it,” junior running back Santiago Hernandez said. “It’s like he hasn’t missed a beat since freshman year.”

Covarrubiaz is set to fill the hole left by his older brother Kevan who graduated earlier this year. According to Korbin, he’s adjusting smoothly to the position change, but needs to work on fundamentals.

“I think I’m doing pretty good,” Covarrubiaz said. “It’s just getting the mechanics back down, the footwork.”

One plus to Covarrubiaz’s game is his ability to throw the ball downfield. The junior can throw a tight spiral with velocity and his coaches and teammates refer to him as a “gunslinger.”

“He’s always throwing a good ball,” junior wide receiver Cooper Meador said. “He’s really accurate and it takes a lot to get open, but every time the ball is where it needs to be at the perfect time.”

Covarrubiaz isn’t forgetting the knowledge he picked up from playing wide receiver. Instead, he’s using it to help him gain a better understanding of how the offense operates.

“Playing wide receiver last year I feel like that helped me learn the mechanics of the receivers,” Covarrubiaz said. “The biggest challenge is just getting these younger guys going.”

The Eagles open the season on the road against No. 10 San Saba. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

