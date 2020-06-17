Eagles keep same attitude despite challenges

ELDORADO– Fresh off last season’s district title, Eldorado is midway through its second week of summer strength and conditioning programs.

While teams across the state are experiencing changes, the Eagles had an extra challenge heading into workouts.

They’re welcoming in new head coach Jon Long, after Michael Johnson left the program for Henrietta in April.

“Coach Long has the same thought process as Coach Johnson did,” said junior receiver Cooper Meador. “Not much is going to change. We’re just going to be the same great team with just a different captain.”

Despite the changes, the Eagles are sticking to what’s made them successful in the past. Family and hard work.

“It was an easy transition,” said Junior quarterback Korbin Covarrubiaz. “We all love each other and we just treat him like we treat everybody else.”

Senior lineman David Barajas added, “I think everything is going great. Its been a little slow with everything happening (Covid-19), but I still like that we’re out here putting in work. While other people are sleeping right now.”

Eldorado opens its season against McCamey on August 28th at Larry Mitchel Stadium.