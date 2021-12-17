OZONA, Texas – A driver is facing a Driving While Intoxicated charge during a traffic stop conducted by Texas DPS Thursday evening, December 16, 2021, according to a statement from the Texas Department of Public Safety – West Texas Region on Friday, December 17, 2021.

According to the statement, during Operation Lone Star (OLS), a DPS Trooper made a traffic stop on a Ford SUV on Interstate 10 for a speeding violation (traveling at 95 in an 80 mph zone) Thursday evening.

During the traffic stop, the driver was found to be intoxicated. The driver also had open containers of alcohol in his vehicle.

He was booked into jail and is facing Driving While Intoxicated with Open Container (Class B Misdemeanor).

