DPS seizes marijuana and THC candy during traffic stop

SAN ANGELO, Texas - Angelo State University is nearing completion of the Mayer Museum, which will house faculty and student art exhibits, and more. University President Ronnie Hawkins expects the space will be a benefit to the whole community. Professors and students are excited as well, since having the space means some courses will now be held on campus, where they used to be held in the ceramics studio at the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts.

"Being able to bring the students back back here," said ASU President Ronnie Hawkins. "The ceramic exhibits that are going to be here, the art that is going to be able to be done inside the museum itself and so all of that together goes for outstanding synergy for the entire area [including] San Angelo, the region of Tom Green County, and most importantly this university as well."