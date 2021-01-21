Downtown San Angelo filled with new plans for the future of the city

Downtown San Angelo is working on a new design element that is expected to be done within the next two months

SAN ANGELO, Texas – For the past ten months, downtown San Angelo has been heavily affected by the coronavirus pandemic. In hindsight, the city has made progress as time passed, including new job opportunities for Concho Valley residents.

“Last year, we probably had the largest growth in new business startups in downtown San Angelo since the history of downtown San Angelo which was started in 2005,” said Del Velasquez, who’s the executive director for Downtown San Angelo Inc. “So we had 15 new businesses open up and become part of our family businesses down here.”

A few small businesses had to make more adjustments than others such as having employees switch roles or work less hours. Myers drug was able to adapt with no major issues.

“We are lucky to be an essential business,” Myers Drug general manager Luis Ortega stated. “We are a pharmacy so in a certain way our pharmacy into the business was kind of cushioned because if you need maintenance drugs for your high blood pressure or your diabetes, you’re still going to need them whether COVID is here or not.”

Downtown San Angelo is working on a new design element that is expected to be done within the next two months. The city has created new parking spots across the Chadbourne Street bridge for better access to hotspots like twisted root while the construction project is ongoing.

“We purchased street lights that will be at the corner of eighth Street and all the way over to Randolph Street,” Velasquez expressed. “We raised money for their historic lanterns.”

The city will install a gateway that will be a welcoming to downtown. The date of completion is to be determined. For more information, visit the Downtown San Angelo website.