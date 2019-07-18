Downtown Movie Night: Bumblebee

FAMILY-FRIENDLY FREE EVENT

This Friday, July 19th, 2019, Downtown Movie Night will feature the 2018 American science fiction action film from the Transformers movie series, ‘BUMBLEBEE.’

“On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie Watson, trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary, yellow VW bug.”

Downtown Movie Night is located at the parking lot at 17 E. Twohig, across from the historic Cactus Hotel in downtown San Angelo. The cartoons and movie start at dusk, approximately 9:00 p.m.

Bring a lawn chair and a blanket to make cherished memories with your family and friends.

Go to www.downtownmovienight.com for a preview of this week’s movie. Check out the featured movies list and make a note to SAVE THE DATE for your favorite movies.

Closed captioning is now featured. Concessions are available at the event.