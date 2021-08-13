Downed power lines North of Grape Creek cause shutdown of US 87 N

UPDATE (4:48 p.m.): According to Texas Department of Public Safety, a truck pulling an oversized load brought down a power line just north of Grape Creek Friday afternoon.

According to the DPS, US Highway 87 will be closed for a couple hours as AEP crews work to fix the line down. https://t.co/N5FuioLBeX — Jaelin Lewis (@photogjae_cv) August 13, 2021

Northbound and southbound lanes on U.S. Highway 87 are currently closed in the area at this time, Texas DPS expect to have the are cleared in the next two hours. Traffic is currently being diverted around the area.

AEP says there are 600 customers experiencing outages in the immediate area. Crews are currently working to repair the line.

Here’s a look at US 87 where the oversized load hit the power lines. AEP is working to get them back up. pic.twitter.com/4yKM33xjjO — TxDOT San Angelo (@TxDOTSanAngelo) August 13, 2021

(original story) GRAPE CREEK, Texas — Downed power lines have caused authorities to stop traffic on US Highway 87 North in both directions.

According to our sources on the scene, traffic is being diverted off of US 87 to a side street. Witnesses say traffic on the southbound side is backed up to nearly Carlsbad.

Sources say there is a widespread power outage in Grape Creek and at least some residents are experiencing very low water pressure.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.