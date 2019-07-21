Dog Days of Summer Jam 2019

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Cassie’s Place has put together a concert to raise funds for their animal rescue efforts.

The event is called ‘Dog Days of Summer Jam,’ and it’s taking place from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at The House of FiFi DuBois.

The cover charge is $15 dollars for adults and $5 dollars for children, and that includes a delicious taco bar.

There will be 7 bands offering their talent to raise money for the no-kill animal rescue.

This is one of the biggest events of the year, for the non-profit. All of the proceds go directly back to the care of the animals.