Dallas Cowboys WR Michael Gallup takes center stage in San Angelo

SAN ANGELO — Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup arrived at Angelo State University Saturday afternoon for day two of the JW All Star Academy speed and agility clinic.

MORE ON THE JW ALL STAR ACADEMY: https://www.conchovalleyhomepage.com/news/top-stories/jw-all-star-academy-to-bring-cowboys-gallup-others-to-san-angelo-for-clinic/

More Stories for you

• HIGHLIGHTS: Rams finish with three double-doubles, push past Dustdevils

SAN ANGELO — Seniors Andres Ibarguen, Marcel Pettway and Cameron Reedus all recorded double-doubles as the Angelo S…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Belles suffer loss to Dustdevils in regular season home finale

SAN ANGELO– Angelo State Women’s Basketball lost their final home game of the regular season, 86-76, to Texas A&M…

• UPDATED: Boys High School Basketball Playoff Pairings

Bi-District Round Class 4A T5 Lake View vs R6 Witchita Falls Hirschi, 8 p.m. Monday, in Eastland Class 3A W4 Wall…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Veribest wins thriller against Blackwell, makes playoffs

WATER VALLEY — In a battle for the final playoff spot in District 11-1A, Veribest defeated Blackwell 45-44 in overtime…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Wall hands No. 12 Irion County first loss

SAN ANGELO — Wall handed No. 12 Irion County its first loss of the season, 47-35 in an exhibition game at Babe…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Fourth quarter surge lifts No. 16 Blackwell past Buena Vista

GARDEN CITY– The No. 16 Blackwell Lady Hornets are Area Champions after beating Buena Vista, 46-31 on Friday. Jadyn…