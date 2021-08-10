Crash on Houston Harte stops all eastbound traffic

SAN ANGELO, Texas — All eastbound lanes on Houston Harte are closed due to what our staff on the ground describe as a crash involving a semi truck and at least one other vehicle near the Van Buren Street overpass.

Reports suggest one person is trapped and is being extracted from the wreckage by emergency workers.

Major accident between multiple vehicles on the Houston Harte Expressway. Traffic is being diverted off of the highway towards Howard Street. Avoid the area if possible! pic.twitter.com/X9saqPN0TN — Jaelin Lewis (@photogjae_cv) August 10, 2021

The San Angelo Police Department has requested that drivers to avoid the east bound side of Houston Harte.

This is an ongoing story. We will share more details here as they become available.