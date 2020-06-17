20 new cases of COVID-19 reported by Tom Green County from the Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Health Department is continuing to provide updated information regarding COVID-19 tests in San Angelo and Tom Green County.

As of 1:24 P.M. June 17, 2020, there are 19 new cases of COVID-19 in Tom Green County and one from Shchleicher County.

Female in her 40s, white, TGC, exposure to known case

Male in his 20s, Hispanic, TGC, community spread

Female in her 40s, Hispanic, TGC, pending method of transmission

Male in his 50s, white, TGC, exposure to known case

Female in her 50s, Hispanic, Schleicher County, exposure to known case

Female in her 40s, Hispanic, TGC, exposure to known case

Teenage female, Hispanic, TGC, exposure to known case

Teenage male, Hispanic, TGC, exposure to known case

Female in her 50s, Hispanic, TGC, exposure to known case

Female in her 70s, white, TGC, exposure to known case

Female in her 40s, Hispanic, TGC, exposure to known case

Young female, Hispanic, TGC, exposure to known case

Teenage female, Hispanic, TGC, exposure to known case

Male in his 50s, white, TGC, exposure to known case

Female in her 60s, Hispanic, TGC, community spread

Young male, white, TGC, exposure to known case

Male in his 40s, white, TGC, pending method of transmission

Male in his 40s, Hispanic, TGC, pending method of transmission

Female in her 20s, Hispanic, TGC, pending method of transmission

Female in her 30s, Hispanic, TGC, community spread

Total positive cases: 194

Active cases: 64

Currently hospitalized: 1

Please refer to the information provided by the City of San Angelo in coordination with the Health Department for all other COVID-19 statistics. We will bring you updated information here when we receive it.

A note from Shannon Hospital:

Beginning Thursday, June 18, the Shannon drive-thru COVID-19 testing site will move to 110 E. Twohig St. The new location is just around the corner and within the same block as the original downtown location. It will offer expanded space for vehicles and expanded hours – operating 7 days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. If you have questions about COVID-19 symptoms or testing, you can contact the Shannon COVID-19 hotline at 844-6-SHANNON (844-674-2666) or view updated information at shannonhealth.com/covid19.