SAN ANGELO, TX — The 30th death related to COVID-19 has been confirmed by the Tom Green County Health Department, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo shortly before 1:30 p.m, Thursday, August 6, 2020.

According to the statement the patient was a woman in her 70s from Tom Green County. No other information was included in the release.

In total, 20 patients from Tom Green County, and 10 patients from other counties have died from complications related to Coronavirus.