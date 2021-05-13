Court documents: Nicholas made confessions and apologies for killing deputies

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Jeffery Nicholas was charged with Capital Murder of a Police Officer and had a bond of $2,000,000.00 set for Monday evening’s shooting that left two Concho County Deputies dead and an Eden employee injured.

According to the Affidavit, Deputies responded to a investigation regarding a person being bitten by a dog. Witnesses stated Nicholas refused cooperation and threaten to shoot deputies before the incident. A struggle between officers and Nicholas ensued, when Nicholas produced a semi-automatic pistol striking and killing both deputies and injuring a City of Eden employee.

During the interview afterwards, Nicholas confessed to the shooting and offered apologies for the shooting and killing of the deputies and the shooting of the City of Eden employee.