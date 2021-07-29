Congressman August Pfluger votes against Democrat spending package

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressman August Pfluger (TX-11) issued a statement Thursday regarding the House Democrats’ spending packages.

“Despite inflation and our National debt spiraling out of control, Speaker Pelosi has led the Democrat party to produce one of the most bloated, partisan spending packages in history,” said Rep. August Pfluger.

“These wasteful packages are chock-full of radical policies that are bad for Texans and bad for our Nation. Most importantly, the package is intolerable because it strikes the Hyde Amendment, a provision preventing taxpayer dollars from going to fund abortions or abortion coverage. It also includes funds to renovate one of the largest abortion-performing Planned Parenthood facilities in the Nation, and strips longstanding pro-life riders. On its face, I oppose the package for these crime against the sanctity of life alone. Unfortunately, it also piles on burdensome regulations and ‘Green New Deal’ mandates that cripple our energy and agriculture industries and further weakens our immigration laws, all while managing to woefully underfund our military.” Congressman August Pfluger added.

Congressman Pfluger also adds, “The Democrats rejected several of my amendments that would have protected our energy and agriculture industries and bolstered our national security. Unfortunately, the House Democrats instead chose to push policies that will wreck our economy, devastate the oil and gas industry, harm farmers and ranchers, and cripple our military.”

Courtesy: Office of Congressman August Pfluger (TX-11)