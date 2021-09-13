Congressman August Pfluger urges Gov. Abbott to push back against President Biden’s COVID-19 orders

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressman August Pfluger (TX-11) joined members of the Texas delegation urging Governor Greg Abbott to take action against President Biden’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate, according to a release from Congressman Pfluger’s office on Monday.
Last week, President Biden ordered employers with over 100 employees to require COVID-19 vaccinations or weekly testing for the virus.
In a statement, Congressman Pfluger said:
“President Biden’s vaccination mandates are a flagrant overreach of his Presidential power. While I am supportive of the vaccine and am vaccinated myself, I believe that American citizens have an inalienable, unnegotiable right to choose for themselves. These choices sometimes do come with risk, but the Constitution grants individuals the personal liberty to decide what is best for them and their family. For President Biden to institute a blanketed, far-reaching mandate, regardless of any concerns or questions they may have, is deeply troubling and will only stoke further vaccine hesitancy and division. Texas Republicans are urging the Governor to utilize any power or tools at his disposal to prevent the government from trying to interject in deeply personal decisions.”