Congressman August Pfluger urges Gov. Abbott to push back against President Biden’s COVID-19 orders

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressman August Pfluger (TX-11) joined members of the Texas delegation urging Governor Greg Abbott to take action against President Biden’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate, according to a release from Congressman Pfluger’s office on Monday.

Last week, President Biden ordered employers with over 100 employees to require COVID-19 vaccinations or weekly testing for the virus.

In a statement, Congressman Pfluger said: