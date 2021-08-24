Congressman August Pfluger on Afghanistan crisis: President Biden is abandoning Americans

WASHINGTON, DC – Tuesday, Congressman August Pfluger (TX-11) released a statement condemning President Biden’s decision not to extend the August 31st deadline to remove U.S. troops from Afghanistan:

“President Biden’s decision to commit to the Taliban’s dictated August 31st Afghanistan withdrawal deadline means he is signing the death warrants of countless Americans and allies who will be left behind. It is utterly unacceptable that the commander and chief of the greatest military force in the world is allowing the Taliban, a group of terrorist thugs, to order the evacuation of our own citizens. Instead of conveying American strength, he has forever tarnished our country’s global reputation, legitimized a brutal regime, and left the lives of American citizens in the hands of executioners.”