Congressman August Pfluger blasts decision to cancel Laredo Sector Border Wall Contracts

WASHINGTON, D.C.— Rep. August Pfluger (R-TX), Ranking Member of the Intelligence and Counterterrorism Subcommittee joined Rep. John Katko (R-NY), Ranking Member of the Committee on Homeland Security, and Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA), Ranking Member of the Border Security Subcommittee today blasted the Biden Administration’s announcement that it will cancel border wall contracts in the Laredo Sector. The members also highlighted the damaging impact this decision will have on small businesses.

“Not only has the Biden Administration’s suspension of the border wall construction cost American taxpayers millions of dollars and jeopardized our homeland security, but it has also threatened the livelihoods of numerous small businesses. As we’ve called out, when the Biden Administration halted construction in January, businesses were forced to let expensive equipment lay idle and place many employees on furlough. Some businesses teetered on the edge of bankruptcy, others missed out on other construction opportunities due to their obligation to build the border wall. As illegal crossings at the southwest border continue to break records, the need for strong border security, including physical barriers, has never been more evident. We call on President Biden to stop playing politically-motivated games with American lives and livelihoods.”

Background

Rep. August Pfluger (R-TX), Ranking Member John Katko (R-NY), and Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA) sent a letter to DHS Secretary Mayorkas last week calling out the troubling consequences of the Biden Administration’s suspension of border wall construction.