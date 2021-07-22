Congressman August Pfluger applauds passage of ALLIES Act

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Thursday, Congressman August Pfluger (TX-11) released a statement of support following the passage of H.R. 3985, the Allies Act of 2021, a bill that will expedite the Visa approval process for Afghani translators and allies who aided U.S. military forces during the Afghanistan War.

“Tragically, hundreds of Afghan allies and their family members are being killed by the Taliban while waiting for visa approval,” said Congressman August Pfluger. “These are heroes who played a crucial role in helping American forces during the war in Afghanistan. They fought and died alongside Americans, putting a target on their own backs, with the understanding that the United States would stand by them. Sadly, President Biden’s hasty withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan has put these heroes in even more danger. Our Nation has a duty to follow through on our promises and honor our shared commitments to these loyal allies. I am proud to see this measure pass so we can bring these heroes and their families to safety.”

Courtesy: Office of Congressman August Pfluger, 11th District of Texas