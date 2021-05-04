Concho Valley teen spreads joy through portrait business

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A 15-year-old from the Concho Valley took it upon herself to start an online portrait business.

Auburn Jameson has always had a passion for art and one day she found out how to piece different pictures together and now that business is bringing happiness to people all around the world.

Some of Auburn Jameson’s portraits have gone viral on social media.

It all started at the beginning of 2021 and now she’s offered these portraits to more than a hundred people, from 19 different countries and 36 states.

“It was something I thought was cool at my house and it’s reached so many people,” Auburn Jameson said.

Auburn started with just messing around on an app when she found that she could put multiple pictures together and make one cohesive image.

“I started to offer that to people and it was something they were really interested in,” Jameson said.

Auburn’s portrait business has become more than just pictures.

“if they have one picture in a picture of their family and they have passed away, then i can add them together,” Jameson said.

The business: now an option for families to capture moments in a new way or create memories that may never have been.

“She got a picture of their family, and I hand drew the little boy who would have been to, and she sent it to her sister-in-law, and she sent a video reaction, and I got it at school it almost made me start crying because how special it was,” Jameson said.

Both of Auburn’s parents at some point or another had their own business. So, to Sandy Jameson, her daughter becoming an entrepreneur wasn’t too surprising.

“She went and set up the Instagram business account before I knew she did. and so, then once we figured out it that she had done it you know I kind of helped her and I said okay I’m going to monitor it,” Sandy Jameson, Auburn’s mother said.

Sandy tells us seeing her daughter thrive is the greatest reward.

“Her reach that she’s had. that’s the beauty of social media and her just starting a business Instagram page is all she did,” Sandy Jameson said.

For Auburn her art and her business will be with her for years to come.

“I’ve done art since i was in kindergarten and preschool, and actually we had a worksheet we had to do in kindergarten, and it was what we wanted to be when we grew up and I put artist,” Auburn Jameson said.