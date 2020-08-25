Concho Valley Regional Food Bank holding no contact, drive-thru food distribution event

Concho Valley Regional Food Bank

SAN ANGELO, TX — The Concho Valley Regional Food Bank, local partner A-B Distributing, and community volunteers will host an Open Food Distribution on Saturday, August 29th, 9 A.M. – 11 A.M. in the Foster Communications Coliseum parking lot located at 50 E 43rd Street, San Angelo.

The food being distributed is from the USDA Farmers To Families program providing fresh produce, protein and milk. The event is a drive-thru, no contact distribution in order to provide a safe environment for all. Please remain in your car and the volunteers will load your vehicle. Loading limit is no more than 2 families per car.

For additional food, please contact your local food pantries or contact the Concho Valley Regional Food Bank at 325-655-3231 for information about how to find a pantry near you.

