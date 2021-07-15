Concho Valley is in urgent need of foster parents, certified babysitters, volunteers

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Fostering Concho Valley Kids is a group of child placing agencies that work together to recruit, train, and support foster families. Currently, there is an urgent need for foster homes in the Concho Valley.

Rebeka Samples and Yvonne Velasquez say that they’ve lost several foster homes during the last year and a half due to the pandemic and aftermath of the pandemic.

The group is also hosting their annual Foster Care Fair on October 2, 2021 at the Bosque along the Concho River. This is a free and family-friendly event open to the community. There is no obligation to sign up for anything. The goal is to connect with the community and offer fun activities as well as information about the services offered in the Concho Valley. If you are a vendor that is looking to get involved, contact Rebeka or Yvonne through the Fostering Concho Valley Kids Facebook page.

Contact information for anyone interested in becoming a licensed foster parent:

A World For Children: Yvonne 432-270-8180

Arrow: Charity 325-646-4141

CPS/FAD: Liset 325-340-3683

Children’s Hope: Rebeka 325-212-3739

New Horizons: Leah 325-939-9212

Pathways: Sheryl 325-245-1006

Informational Meetings are held on the second Tuesday of every month at Southland Baptist Church (4300 Meadow Creek Trail) starting at 6:00 PM.