SAN ANGELO, Texas – Beginning Monday, December 20th the Concho Valley Council of Governments will begin its much-anticipated move to its new office location at 5430 Link Road, according to a release from the Concho Valley Council of Governments on Wednesday, December 15, 2021.

According to the release, during the week of December 20th through December 24th the public should expect an interruption in phone and email communication as computer systems will be down.

CVCOG will resume regular services on Tuesday, December 28th and expects to complete the move by the end of January. In order to assist all our clients during the move, staff will be available at both the 2801 West Loop 306 and 5430 Link Road locations. This move will not impact the services of the Concho Valley Transit District. The Concho Valley Council of Governments is a voluntary organization of local governments that was created to foster a cooperative effort in resolving problems, policies, and plans that are common and regional.