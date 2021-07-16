Concho Valley C.A.R.E.S. Coalition: Youth leadership camp aims to teach life skills, responsibility, and more

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The YOUth CARES Leadership Camp was held throughout the week of July 12th through the 16th.

The camp is put on by the Concho Valley C.A.R.E.S. (Community Action and Resources for Empowerment and Success) Coalition, The Alcohol & Drug Abuse Council for the Concho Valley (ADACCV) and other partners and is for students who will be entering into 5th through 7th grades

“We’re just trying to overall, empower them to lead,” Taylor Drodz, CCP Coordinator for ADACCV said.

The goal of the YOUth CARES Leadership Camp is to focus on the; characteristics of a leader, importance of giving back, self- esteem and integrity, how to handle stress, friendships, peer pressure and civic responsibility.

“It’s really important to nurture that growth,” Drodz said.

The week-long camp featured many activities and opportunities. The students got to participate in a ropes course at the Sonrisas Therapeutic Riding grounds.

These types of activities teach teamwork and communication skills. Something Drodz says is vital in life, especially after the uncertainty and changes that the COVID-19 pandemic and its aftermath brought to everyone.

To learn more about the many youth resources ADACCV has, visit http://www.adaccv.org/youth-cares.