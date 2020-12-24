Concho Christmas Celebration hosting 27th annual Tour of Lights through December 31st

The Tour of Lights showcases animated scenes depicting the 12 Days of Christmas and even Santa Claus himself

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Concho Christmas Celebration is hosting their 27th annual Tour of Lights. This used to be a short walking tour of lights, eventually growing into a 2.5 mile drive along the banks of the Concho River with more than three million lights and seventy Christmas greeting cards.

“The community has really embraced the Tour of Lights this year,” Concho Christmas Celebration chairman Lee Pfluger said. “Our attendance is up 30% over prior years, which just indicates how much our community needed an opportunity to celebrate a positive thing in the midst of all the things we’ve gone through during 2020.”

The Tour of Lights showcases animated scenes depicting the 12 Days of Christmas and even Santa Claus himself. Pfluger says he’s satisfied with ending the year on a positive note.

“We think as more and more people get into the holiday Christmas spirit, we’re definitely going to see more attendance at the Tour Lights,” Pfluger stated. “Our weather has been absolutely perfect for the tour this year and we’ve had a lot of people that have been able to walk the tour.”

The light show is open from 6 – 10pm Sunday through Thursday and 6pm – midnight on Fridays and Saturdays. The tour begins on 598 West 1st Street where visitors enter by car.

“On a still night, the reflection of the scenes on the river is a spectacular venue that God and nature have put together to allow us to celebrate the birth of Christ.” Pfluger expressed.

The tour will continue every evening through New Years Eve.