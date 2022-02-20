SAN ANGELO, Texas – The annual San Angelo Comic-Con took place Friday, February 18th through Sunday, February 20th at Foster Communications Coliseum.

Comic-Con was the place to be this weekend for different characters including Disney princesses, knights fighting in shining armor, anime voice actors and superheroes from both Marvel and D.C.

The San Angelo Comic-Con hosted an array of events this year such as video and board games, vendors, panels and cosplay competitions. Multiple businesses from San Angelo joined in for the event this year.

Wishful Parties superheroes Spiderman, Wonder Woman and Black Widow shared the fun they had with those that competed in the cosplay competition.

“You know, when I started I had made a homemade suit to swing around New York, but some of these guys make their suits look brand new,” Spiderman EJ Mendoza said. “It’s insane.”

Payton Naylor as Black Widow said, “My favorite part was the little kids going down and strutting their stuff.”

Wishful Parties owner Naylor shared that the San Angelo Comic-Con in 2020 was actually where her business began to take off.

“The San Angelo Comic-Con holds a special place in my heart,” Naylor shared. “It is great that we are upfront this year to see people and kids as they walk in.”

Naylor started Wishful Parties as a 15-year-old, but the business has grown since its start. “We started here in 2020 with just two performers and now we are up to seven,” said Naylor.

“Nothing beats the feeling you get when a kid meets their favorite princess or superhero and you get to be that character for them.”