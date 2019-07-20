Coke County Wildfire: 400+ acres scorched, fire still active

The Stone Wildfire has scorched at least 400+ acres. in Coke County. Photo via Facebook by Andy Swinney

Location of the fire as of Friday, July 17, 2019

The “Stone” wildfire was marching its way from brush pile to brush pile, jumping fence lines and producing a smoke plume that could be seen for miles Friday, July 19, 2019.

The Texas Forest Service is reporting 400+ acres burned with the fire 95% contained as of 9:00 a.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019.

Some of the assets being gathered to battle the Stone Wildfire in Coke County. – photo by Ken Grimm

A command center was set up on Mountain Road — off of FM 2023 approximately halfway between Robert Lee and Water Valley — where multiple local volunteer fire departments and the Texas Forest Service were staging fire suppression activities.

Several pieces of heavy equipment were being used, including bulldozers, to fight the blaze. A large private excavator was moved from the path of the blaze for safety.

Sustained southerly winds of 15+ mph gusting to 25 mph along with high heat created ideal conditions for a wildfire to spread. Fueling the fire was dry grasses and brush piles from land clearing activities, turning the smoke plume that rose high in the atmosphere mostly white in color.

A white plume of smoke that could be seen for miles being generated by the Stone Wildfire in Coke County Friday. – photo by Ken Grimm

The cause of the fire is currently unknown and under investigation.

This is a developing story.