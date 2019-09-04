City still has thousands of water conservation kits to give away

SAN ANGELO, TX – The San Angelo Water Utility Department held a free water conservation kit giveaway on September 3, 2019. More kits are still available.

Water and water conservation are hot topics in San Angelo. The city water utility department has rolled out a conservation kit program to help residents save water. Each kit, per household, can generate thousands of gallons in water savings each year. However, the first giveaway had lighter attendance than hoped.

“Those kits include two bathroom shower heads, two bathroom sink aerators and a kitchen sink aerator,” explained San Angelo Water Utility Director Allison Strube. “We had about 135 people show up to receive those kits. We’re going to be doing some other pop-up events, one being at the Farmers Market on Saturday, September 14. We’ll be there with a first come first served basis for some conservation kits at that location. Then, we’re also going to host another event here at the City Hall Annex on September 16 which is that following Monday. So, if you’re interested in getting a kit, come by then.”

Strube also spoke about how important the program is saying, “I think this program is important because it’s a really easy way for customers to implement a few apparatuses in their homes that help with water savings. I don’t think people realize with inefficient fixtures in their homes how much water they are wasting.”

As the city works to develop new water sources and cut back on waste, programs like this are a straightforward way for residents to help. Getting your kit is easy, just fill out the application and have a copy of your water bill.