City reports 93 new positive cases of COVID-19 for December 11, 2020

UPDATE — 1:08 P.M — Less than an hour after the City of San Angelo announced the death of one patient from causes related to COVID-19 on Friday, they announced the confirmation of a the death of a second patient. According to the second statement the patient was a man in his 90s from Tom Green County.

This brings the number of patients who have died from causes related to infection with Coronavirus to 182. 121 of those patients were from Tom Green County, 62 were residents of other counties.