City reports 7 new positive cases of COVID-19 for March 11, 2021

AUSTIN, Texas - Speaker Dade Phelan (R-Beaumont) today issued the below statement following this morning’s examination on the issue of ERCOT repricing in the House State Affairs Committee:

“I appreciate the House State Affairs Committee conducting a deliberative examination of ERCOT’s electric rates during Winter Storm Uri -- a discussion in which several key factors were brought to light. According to the testimony provided by the Public Utility Commission of Texas, the Independent Market Monitor economists for ERCOT downgraded their initial cost estimates from $16 billion to $3.2 billion, and we now recognize more clearly the winners and losers affected by repricing. I appreciate the thoughtful questions asked by committee members and we will continue to hear testimony next week about this critical issue.”