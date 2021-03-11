City reports 7 new positive cases of COVID-19 for March 11, 2021

SAN ANGELO, TEXAS — The City of San Angelo has released the daily COVID-19 report for today, March 11, 2021. The full report can be found below.
March 11, 2021 COVID-19 report
Total positive cases: 16,451
Active cases: 188
Currently hospitalized: 8
New positives for today: 7
Informe COVID-19 del 11 de marzo de 2021
Total de casos positivos: 16451
Casos activos: 188
Actualmente hospitalizados: 8
Nuevos aspectos positivos para hoy: 7
|Gender
|Age
|Race/Ethnicity
|County of Residence
|Test Type
|Male
|79
|White
|TGC
|PCR
|Female
|77
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|52
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|24
|Hispanic
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|19
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Female
|4
|White
|TGC
|Antigen
|Male
|33
|White
|Coke
|Antigen