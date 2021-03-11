City reports 7 new positive cases of COVID-19 for March 11, 2021

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

SAN ANGELO, TEXAS — The City of San Angelo has released the daily COVID-19 report for today, March 11, 2021. The full report can be found below.

March 11, 2021 COVID-19 report

Total positive cases: 16,451

Active cases: 188

Currently hospitalized: 8

New positives for today: 7

Informe COVID-19 del 11 de marzo de 2021

Total de casos positivos: 16451

Casos activos: 188

Actualmente hospitalizados: 8

Nuevos aspectos positivos para hoy: 7

GenderAgeRace/EthnicityCounty of ResidenceTest Type
Male79WhiteTGCPCR
Female77WhiteTGCAntigen
Female52HispanicTGCAntigen
Female24HispanicTGCAntigen
Female19WhiteTGCAntigen
Female4WhiteTGCAntigen
Male33WhiteCokeAntigen

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.