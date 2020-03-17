City of San Angelo to limit access to City buildings over Coronavirus concerns

San Angewlo, TX — The City of San Angelo announced today, Tuesday, Match 17, 2020, that it will limit access to public buildings over concerns for the public’s safety during the Coronavirus outbreak.

According to a press release sent on Tuesday afternoon:

“The City of San Angelo is officially closing certain in-person services to the public to protect our community against the spread of COVID-19. Effective tomorrow, March 18, the City Hall Annex (301 West Beauregard Ave.) will close its doors to the general public.

Offices in the Annex include the SAPD Criminal Investigations Division, SAFD Fire Prevention, Public Information, Engineering Services, Operations Administration, Billing and Receipts, and Water Customer Service. In-person visits for all of these offices will be by appointment only, excluding Billing and Receipts and Customer Service, which will direct people to make payments as outlined below. For new service connections or disconnections, visit cosatx.us/customerservice. Signs will be posted outside the building with contact information, but citizens may also visit cosatx.us to find the appropriate contact for each department.”

Water utility payments will be accepted only in the following ways:

· Online – Visit the City’s website at cosatx.us/waterbill. Online credit card payments or e-check/bank drafts payments can be made month-to-month or by establishing an automatically recurring payment. Customers will also have the option to go paperless and/or sign up for “Pay by Text” to receive notifications and pay via text message. Online payments are unavailable from 10 p.m.-2 a.m. daily and from 3:30 a.m.-4:30 a.m. Mondays for system updates.

· Mail – Mail a payment to the City of San Angelo Utility Billing/Collections, P.O. Box 5820, San Angelo, TX 76902. Make checks payable to City of San Angelo – Water or COSA – Water.

· Dropbox (south side of building) – 24-hour payment dropbox is located on the south side of City Hall Annex, 301 W. Beauregard Avenue. Please pay with check or money order to ensure proper credit. *Cash will be temporarily accepted. Exact change is preferred, but overage will go towards a credit on the next scheduled statement. The San Angelo Police Department will assist in additional monitoring and security of the dropbox during this time, and the dropbox will be serviced at more frequent intervals.