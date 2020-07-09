City of San Angelo cancels Bring the Heat Baseball Tournament, releases statement

San Angelo, TX — The City of San Angelo has announced the cancellation of the Texas USSSA Bring the Heat Baseball Tournament, which was scheduled to take place this weekend.

The City of San Angelo Public Information Office released the following statement on Thursday, July 9, 2020:

“It was not an easy decision to make, but with positive cases of COVID-19 in Tom Green County increasing daily and our hospitalizations increasing as well, this was the right decision to make in regard to public health and safety. As we have seen throughout this pandemic, the situation has changed every day. Our active cases in Tom Green County increased by 218 cases in less than a week, which took our total number of active cases to 449. Our COVID-19 hospitalizations increased from 27 to 40 in the same amount of time. One of the primary goals with any action we take is to protect the capacity of our local hospitals and the overall health of our community. Although San Angelo takes great pride in offering recreational opportunities for our citizens and guests, we also take pride in providing safe and enjoyable locations for events to take place. With that said, and in light of the current circumstances, we believe canceling this tournament is necessary to protect not only our community, but the players and families who would be visiting San Angelo from across the State. It is our sincere desire that as local cases of COVID-19 and hospitalizations decrease, that San Angelo can resume hosting a multitude of quality recreational events such as the Texas USSSA “Bring the Heat Baseball Tournament” which was scheduled here for this weekend. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience that this decision may have caused teams planning to attend, and hope that each of you will remain safe and return to San Angelo for future recreational opportunities when our state and local COVID-19 cases have subsided.”