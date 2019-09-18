City council votes to keep property tax rates the same

SAN ANGELO, TX – San Angelo city council members approved the property tax rate at their most recent meeting, allowing it to remain the same. City staffers say increased property values along with increases in sales tax revenue justified the tax rate.

“The city council voted today to keep the property tax rate the same at 0.776 per $100 valuation,” explained Tine Dierschke, the San Angelo director of finance. “The biggest portion of that, about 68 cents goes towards maintenance and operations. The remaining almost nine and a half cents will go debt service so things like street infrastructure and improvements.”

You can find out more about property tax rates, and how the funds are spent on the city of san angelo website.