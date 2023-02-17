SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Portions of South Chadbourne Street and East Concho Avenue will be closed next week, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo on Friday afternoon, February 17, 2023.

South Chadbourne between Beauregard and Twohig will be closed from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Wednesday, February 22nd. The eastbound lane of Concho between Chadbourne and South Oakes will also be closed.

The City says both closures are necessary to make repairs to crosswalk concrete and recommends that motorists on Chadbourne use South Irving or South Oakes as detours. Eastbound Concho traffic can detour by using Irving to Beauregard to South Oakes.