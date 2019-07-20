Christmas in July at Sunset Mall

SAN ANGELO, TX – Santa made a stop at Sunset Mall during his summer vacation. Families stopped by for free photos with santa and were treated to over two dozen vendors.

Sunset Mall and Heather’s Events invited families to the Fourth Annual Christmas in July on Saturday, July 20. Heather’s Events coordinated with a unique line-up of special vendors for folks to get a head start on holiday shopping.

“Somebody here has leather crafted notebooks, which is incredible,” said event coordinator Heather Lugar. “Then we also have, Santa here [and] free craft. So, we just came together to bring our community together and have some fun activities.”

Free Santa photos ran all afternoon and the kids could make free crafts. To learn about more events visit the Sunset Mall website.