CHILD ABDUCTION EMERGENCY 1/18/2020

AUSTIN TEXAS– The Austin Police Department is searching for Avery Claire Reynolds, white, female, 12 years old, date of birth 07 07 2007, 5 feet 02 inches, 85 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes, and red framed glasses, grey hoodie with “Small” in black letters, black leggings, aqua Nike shoes.

Police are looking for Kassia Sofia Vaughan, White, Female, 43 years old, date of birth 02 16 1976, 5 feet 1 inch, 110 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes in connection with her abduction.

The suspect is driving a black, 2005 Mazda Tribute S with a Texas license plate number of DTM3557 with front end damage, Texas Tech University emblem on rear left by license plate.

The suspect was last heard from in Austin, Texas.

Law enforcement officials believe this child to be in grave or immediate danger.

If you have information regarding this abduction, call the Austin Police Department at 512-414-1703 .