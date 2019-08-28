Check for pests when you buy used furniture

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Getting furniture from a second-hand store or a garage sale might be more cost-effective, but experts say be careful. Inspect and clean your furniture thoroughly before bringing it into your home.

From fleas, to bed bugs and spiders, these can all be easy to miss. Experts suggest using a flashlight and magnifying glass to inspect furniture, and to do so as soon as possible. It doesn’t take long for these pests to spread and cover a larger area.

“Put it in your front yard, on the sidewalk, put it in your driveway or a patio porch and inspect it. While it’s out there, take your vacuum cleaner and you can vacuum it down really well. You’re gonna take care of 98% of what might be on it,” says Patsy McIntire, Co-Owner of Bug Express.

McIntire suggests that if you find something or are unsure about inspecting the furniture yourself, to call a professional and get it taken care of.