SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo residents have a chance to win four tickets to the August 26th Cowboys vs Seahawks Game courtesy of Chuck Romo.

To be entered to win individuals must donate at the Shannon Medical Center Blood Drive.

Blood donors only need to be at least 16 years old, weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and be healthy. 16-year-old donors must also present a minor donor permit signed by a parent or guardian which can be found at www.vitalant.org.

Shannon Medical Center will be open Wednesday, August 17, from 9 AM to 6 PM, and Thursday, August 18 from 7:30 AM to 5 PM.

Shannons new location is at Harris Clinic 220 E. Harris in the 4th Floor Conference Room. Donors have the choice of 2 Movie Passes, a $10 Gift Shop Gift Certificate, or a $10 Shamrock Gift Certificate with an additional coupon courtesy of Chick Fil A and entry to win one of five $3,000 Prepaid Gift Cards.

Appointments are encouraged, please call 877-258-4825 with the code: shannon or Download the Vitalant app