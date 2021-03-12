Chadbourne Street Improvement Project Update

San Angelo, Texas (March 12)- The Chadbourne Street Project is nearing substantial completion of Phase 1 (Chadbourne Street Bridge to Concho Street). The intersection of Concho and Chadbourne will reopen to the traveling public on a limited basis on Saturday, March 13. If you are traveling through this area please proceed with caution and make sure to follow all traffic signs as construction crews will still be working in the area.

Phase 2 demolition work will begin next week on March 15. Phase 2 consists of the Beauregard and Chadbourne intersection south to the intersection of Twohig and Chadbourne. The Twohig and Chadbourne intersection will remain open to traffic at this time. Business owners that will be directly affected by the construction have been notified.