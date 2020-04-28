Central’s Faught accepts head coaching job at Midland High

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Central boys basketball head coach Dustin Faught has accepted the head coaching job at District 2-6A rival Midland High and is leaving the Bobcats after four years.

Faught joined the Bobcats’ coaching staff as the head coach in 2016 and made the playoffs just once (2018-2019) during his time at Central.

Last season, the Bobcats missed out on the playoffs after finishing 8-22 overall and 3-9 in district.

Midland High isn’t uncharted territory for Faught who served as an assistant coach for the Bulldogs in 2007-2009.

Faught is replacing Shane Hooker who went 68-87 in five seasons with the Bulldogs.

Central was realigned into District 2-6A this past February and will face Midland High twice next season.

