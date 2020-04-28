Central’s Faught accepts head coaching job at Midland High

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Central boys basketball head coach Dustin Faught has accepted the head coaching job at District 2-6A rival Midland High and is leaving the Bobcats after four years.
Faught joined the Bobcats’ coaching staff as the head coach in 2016 and made the playoffs just once (2018-2019) during his time at Central.
Last season, the Bobcats missed out on the playoffs after finishing 8-22 overall and 3-9 in district.
Midland High isn’t uncharted territory for Faught who served as an assistant coach for the Bulldogs in 2007-2009.
Faught is replacing Shane Hooker who went 68-87 in five seasons with the Bulldogs.
Central was realigned into District 2-6A this past February and will face Midland High twice next season.
More Stories for you
• Belles soccer ushering in new play style for 2020 season
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State soccer is working on a new play style ahead of the 2020 season. Belles Head Coach T…
• This Day in Sports: April 26th, 2012
SAN ANGELO, Texas — 2012 was an extremely successful season for the Angelo State softball team. The Belles finished 4…
• Shaping out 2020 for Belles Soccer
SAN ANGELO– There are still over four months to go until the regular season begins for Angelo State Soccer, but the…
• This Day in Sports: April 25th, 2015
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Angelo State Rams swept conference-leading Texas A&M-Kingsville to pull within one game of f…
• San Angelo Stadium updating turf and track
SAN ANGELO — San Angelo Stadium is getting a new track and turf for the upcoming 2020-2021 school year. The…
• Julie Williams hired as new Central volleyball head coach
SAN ANGELO– San Angelo ISD announced the hiring of Julie Williams as the new head coach for Central Volleyball….