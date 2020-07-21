Central’s Davis ‘ecstatic’ with UIL’s decision on football

The high school football community had been patiently waiting for months, shifting through scenarios and rumors, on a decision regarding the upcoming season.

Ultimately, the University Interscholastic League (UIL) had the final say in the matter and made the call on Tuesday.

Football will happen this fall, but with a few changes.

“We’re just ecstatic because no one really knows until the people that are in charge tell us that we’re going to be allowed to do it,” Central head coach Brent Davis said. “We’re not out of the woods by any means.”

“We’ve still got to continue to mitigate this thing (COVID-19). We’ve got to continue to do the things that they’re asking us to do as a society, so we can calm this thing down and get back to normal,” Davis added. “Hopefully, we’ll be able to do that now that we’ve got a plan.”

In an unprecedented move, the UIL announced football programs from Class 6A and 5A will start their seasons one month later than originally planned. While schools in Class 4A through 1A will start their seasons on time.

“I really think it’s a great plan,” Davis said. “It gives us an opportunity to let our bigger cities calm down because that’s where most of the 6A and 5A teams are, not all of them, but a lot of them. I think it gives us the time that we need.”

6A and 5A schools will officially start practice on Sept. 7, the two classifications can hold scrimmages 10 days later on Sept. 17 and kickoff the season on Sept. 24. Teams would then have until Dec. 5 to complete their district schedule with playoffs starting the following week.

“Now the challenge is that we’re going to have to get together as District Executive Committees and figure out what works best for our district,” Davis said. “We’re going to do that shortly.”

“We may change our district schedule up a little bit or we may not do anything. We may just go play like it is right now, where we play all of our non-district games or we might have to schedule some where we can’t play all of our non-district games. The teams we’re going to play in non-district have to be willing to travel or be willing to let us go there. So, those things are still up in the air, but as far as our district schedule goes, I feel really good that we’re going to get that in.”

The Bobcats are set to face their traditional Little Southwest Conference rivals in district for the first time since 2017 and was scheduled to start the season on Aug. 27 on the road against Killeen Shoemaker.

