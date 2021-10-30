Central senior leads with positivity despite life’s challenges

SAN ANGELO–Ja’davion Roundtree, a senior running back at Central, also known as ‘Day Day’, lost his mother at just 16 years old. He now lives with his older sister and younger sister whose health is declining. Roundtree opened up about the challenges he faces as a young person.



“I see it as a struggle but I also see it as a motivation,” he says. “It’s a struggle because that is my mother, depression, and then on top that my little sister and so I feel like it’s bringing me down.” But he has a different mindset, “I just feel like everyone’s going to be good and with the grace of God I believe everything is going to be good.”

Through the hardships, Day Day turned to football.



“I’ve always loved football since I was a kid, so after everything I was like I should go play football to keep my mind right, finish high school then go to college,” Dayday said.

Now that Roundtree has a spot on the team he has met many people including Sarah O’Donnell, a football mom who did what any mom would when she stepped in to take mother-son senior photos with Day Day. When asked why she did it O’Donnell said, “I think any mom would have done it if they were standing there.”

It’s not only O’Donnell supporting him, he has the entire Central football community behind him.



“There’s just been an outpouring of people who want to help,” O’Donnell said after mentioning that other parents are helping him by renting out his tux for prom and even gifting him a letterman jacket.



Tamika Neal Roundtree’s older sister, who he refers to as his ‘sister mom’, wasn’t surprised to see how strangers would be willing to lend a hand or even a hug.



“I thought he was going to have a hard time and when he came everybody gravitated towards him. Then to find out this lady reached out and loved him like that. He’s been a person that catches people since he was a kid, it doesn’t matter his energy, he is going to catch you.”