Central gymnastics sweeps first at Harold Green, Martha Mitchell Invitationals





ODESSA — The Central boys and girls gymnastics teams added another first place finish to their resumes on Saturday in Odessa.

The Bobcats tallied 310.3 points to place first at the Harold Green Invitational. Odessa High (310.2), Permian (290.9), Abilene Cooper (286.3) and Lubbock (273) rounded out the top five.

Central’s Emiliano Hinojos walked away with a second place finish in the Boys All-Around with a score of 103.8 while Cody Cox finished fifth (98.8).

Hinojos also placed second in the Boys Horizontal Bar with a score of 17.2. Cox posted a state qualifying score of 14.9 to finish 10.

Cox (17.9), Hinojos (17.6) and Nicholas Hastings (17.4) also placed second, fifth and eighth respectively in Boys Floor Exercise.

In the Boys Rings, Robert Schut from Central finished third with a score of 17.3 while Hinojos finished fifth (17.2), Caiden Hernandez placed 10 (16.4) and Ian Hamby tied for 12 (15.8).

The Lady Cats posted a score of 225.3 to take first at the Martha Mitchell Invitational. Boswell (218.650), El Paso Bel Air (214.3), Permian (211.850) and Odessa High (199.650) rounded out the top five.

Madison Vogel from Central was the standout performer for the Lady Cats, placing first in Girls All-Around (76.35), first in Girls Uneven Bars (19.3), second in Girls Balance Beam (19.4) and third in Girls Floor Exercise (19.150).

Hailey Smith also had a solid outing at the Martha Mitchell Invitational. Smith placed second (19.05) in Girls Uneven Bars, fifth (18.5) in Girls Floor Exercise, fifth (73.15) in Girls All-Around and sixth (18.2) in Girls Balance Beam.

Jayden Sawyer finished sixth (18.3) in Girls Floor Exercise along with Anna James in ninth (18.2) and Ella Burnes in 16 (17.5).

Central’s Haley Ditmore placed fifth (18.6) in Girls Uneven Bars while Burnes (17.3), Sawyer (17.150) and James (16.750) finished ninth, 10, 12 respectively.

James also racked in a sixth place (71.050) finish in Girls All-Around .

In Girls Balance Beam, Sawyer finished fourth (18.7) for Central while James tied for ninth (17.2).

The Central gymnastics teams return to action on Jan. 24 to face Abilene High and Cooper High in Abilene at 4 p.m.

