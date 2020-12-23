Caring for your mental wellness is crucial during the holidays

SAN ANGELO, Texas – This holiday season can trigger stress, anxiety and even depression for many. 2020 alone has brought several unforeseen challenges that impacted us mentally, physically, emotionally and financially. With Christmas just two days away, Concho Valley experts explain the severity of this topic.

“It can be very severe, especially this year,” West Texas Counseling & Guidance counselor Pat Pastors stated. “Families have lost loved ones to the virus and grief is at an all time high with losing their family members. This applies to know how you’re feeling today and how intense that is.”

According to pastors, some coping strategies include reaching out to others, taking a walk, exercising, reading books and watching movies. Staying home is another key factor in preventing the spread of the virus and alleviating holiday shopping stress.

“I think just taking it one day at a time through the season,” Pastors said. “Coming up with creative ideas about how to be with family that may be through a zoom meeting like this…it may be just visiting family members one or two at a time. I mean there’s so many ways to get creative to live your mental health up.”

The holidays don’t have to be perfect or just like last year. As families change and grow, traditions and rituals often change as well. Pastors says this can possibly spread more positivity compared to previous years.

“I think mental wellness is a better way to put it, other than mental health,” Pastors expressed. “When we say somebody has a mental health issue, that sounds really serious and when we say something about mental wellness, that’s a way of life.”

This is a time to get creative while staying safe.