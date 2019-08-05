Car fire heats up Monday morning commute

SAN ANGELO, TX – San Angelo Fire and Police responded to a car fire on Pecan St. at the Houston Harte frontage road. According to the driver of the vehicle, who was not injured in the incident, he pulled the car over once it began to smoke from under the hood.

Shortly after that the vehicle was engulfed in flames. Responders were able to extinguish the blaze but not before the car was burned down to the blackened frame.

Investigators arrived and documented the scene as they tried to determine a cause for the fire which occurred just yards away from the Meals for the Elderly building.