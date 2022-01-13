SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office is reminding citizens that a burn ban exists for Tom Green County.

The National Weather Service has issued a Fire Weather Watch in effect Friday afternoon for parts of the Concho Valley. A Fire Weather Watch means that there is the potential for critical fire weather conditions. Winds of 15 to 20 mph are expected with gusts over 30 mph possible. The humidity is expected to be less than 15 percent. Coupled with the critically dry fuels in the area, any fires that develop have the potential to spread rapidly. Windy conditions are currently forecasts through Saturday night.

The county wide burn ban was enacted by the Tom Green County Commissioners Court and went into effect on December 10, 2021. A burn ban means that all outdoor burning is prohibited in the unincorporated area of the county. A violation of this order prohibiting outdoor burning is a Class C misdemeanor, punishable by a fine not to exceed $500.

Courtesy: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office