Burn ban in effect for Tom Green County

San Angelo, TX — Fast on the heels of multiple wildfires in nearby counties, the Tom Green County Commissioners Court has issued a burn ban for all of Tom Green County.

According to the signed order, “… the Texas Forest Service has determined that drought conditions exist within Tom Green County … circumstances present in all or part of … the county create a public safety hazard that would be exacerbated by outdoor burning.”

This ban follows the successful containment of three recent wildfires. The Stone Wildfire in Coke County, which burned over 500-acres. The Oglesby Wildfire in Schleicher County, which burned over 5,000-acres; and the Cinco Terry Wildfire in Crockett County, which burned over 600-acres.

The ban will be in effect for the next 90 days and carries a fine of $500.00. The ban does not apply to “cooking stoves fueled by ‘white gasoline’ or outdoor grills fueled by propane or natural gas.”

