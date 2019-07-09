Brian Groves named Public Information Officer for City of San Angelo

Brian Groves, Public Information Officer, City of San Angelo

City Videographer Brian Groves has been promoted to Public Information Officer for the City of San Angelo.

Groves joined the City in 2008 as the assistant community information coordinator, spearheading the City’s video production. He was named city videographer in 2017.

The City’s communications director, Anthony Wilson, left his post on July 5 to become the town manager in Belgrade, Maine. Groves will take over as the city’s PIO, effective immediately.

During his time behind the camera, Groves has contributed to more than 60 local, state and national awards won by the office, including a regional Lone Star Emmy Award. He also oversaw the migration of SATV, the City’s governmental access channel, from standard to high definition as programming on the channel was revamped to reduce the number of meetings and to increase original content. Groves was also integral in the redesign of the City’s website, the growth of the City’s Facebook page to 30,000-plus followers, the modernization of audio-video equipment in the City Council chambers, and the construction and equipping of a TV studio.

“From the first day on the job, I have absolutely loved telling the stories of the City of San Angelo and its public servants,” Groves said. “The bar for excellence has been set incredibly high for this office and organization. I am proud of that and do not take this responsibility lightly. I look forward to this new challenge and continuing the great work that has been done in this office.”

Groves joined the City after graduating from Angelo State University in 2008. He was a 2013 honoree in the local 20 Under 40 program that honors rising young leaders in the community