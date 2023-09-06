SAN ANGELO, TX. — Just over two months after being hired as head football coach for TLCA San Angelo, head coach Paulo Gonzalez was relieved of his coaching duties announced Wednesday.

In a press release, the district announced that Gonzalez was released on Tuesday morning, September 5th. In that release, it was announced that athletic director Kent Sherill and offensive coordinator Jonah Masters will handle head coaching duties for the rest of the season.

KLST Sports Director Ryan Compeau can confirm that Gonzalez coached the Eagles in week 1, but was suspended for week 2 in which TLCA San Angelo came back to defeat Odessa Compass Academy, before this coaching change was announced Wednesday afternoon.

The Eagles are in action on Friday when they travel to Winters. Kick-off is set for 7 p.m.