BREAKING NEWS: Angelo State to sell alcohol at home sporting events

SAN ANGELO – Angelo State University will begin selling beer and wine at home football games this fall, beginning with the home opener on September 18th against Midwestern State, confirmed by the school’s athletic department.

Angelo State’s goal is “attempting to enhance the experience for our fans and generate more attendance”, according to Associate Athletic Director, Steve Mahaffey.

The Texas Tech Board of Regents approved the sale of alcohol at all home contests during an August meeting. Angelo State will start with football, basketball, baseball and softball, while they work on logistics for all other sports.

The school will operate on a temporary license until the primary license is approved. This story will be updated as more information is available.